8th CES conducts rescue exercise

From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mitchell Matthew, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, Airman Scott Gales, 8th CES firefighter, and Senior Airman Dylan Antonson, 8th CES driver operator, load a hose into a firetruck during exercise Beverly Sentinel 24-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2024. In this exercise, the 8th CES successfully responded to and rescued three mannequins that simulated distressed individuals in collaboration with Republic of Korea Air Force firefighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

