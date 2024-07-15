Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th CES conducts rescue exercise

    8th CES conducts rescue exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    8th Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mitchell Matthew, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, Airman Scott Gales, 8th CES firefighter, and Senior Airman Dylan Antonson, 8th CES driver operator, load a hose into a firetruck during exercise Beverly Sentinel 24-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2024. In this exercise, the 8th CES successfully responded to and rescued three mannequins that simulated distressed individuals in collaboration with Republic of Korea Air Force firefighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    This work, 8th CES conducts rescue exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Civil Engineer Squadron, CES, Firefighter, Rescue, Exercise, Bev Sent 24-2

