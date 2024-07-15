351st ARS executes refueling for U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon

A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over the Mediterranean Sea, July 10, 2024. The U.S. Navy and Air Force enhance regional stability, deter aggression, and strengthen alliances with European partners through their combined efforts in U.S. European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

