U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dan Demma, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, provides aerial refueling operations to a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon over the Mediterranean Sea, July 10, 2024. Both the U.S. Navy and Air Force play critical roles in U.S. European Command’s mission to enhance transatlantic security and support NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 05:13
|Photo ID:
|8530946
|VIRIN:
|240710-F-PH996-1210
|Resolution:
|7818x5212
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 351st ARS executes refueling for U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.