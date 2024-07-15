U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dan Demma, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, provides aerial refueling operations to a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon over the Mediterranean Sea, July 10, 2024. Both the U.S. Navy and Air Force play critical roles in U.S. European Command’s mission to enhance transatlantic security and support NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 05:13 Photo ID: 8530946 VIRIN: 240710-F-PH996-1210 Resolution: 7818x5212 Size: 3.48 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 351st ARS executes refueling for U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.