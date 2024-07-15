A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing sits on the flightline at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 10, 2024. The KC-135 plays a crucial role in extending the operational range of U.S. and allied aircraft by providing aerial refueling support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 05:13
|Photo ID:
|8530944
|VIRIN:
|240710-F-PH996-1018
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 351st ARS executes refueling for U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.