Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    351st ARS executes refueling for U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 4 of 6]

    351st ARS executes refueling for U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon departs from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, after receiving fuel over the Mediterranean Sea, July 10, 2024. The U.S. Navy and Air Force enhance regional stability, deter aggression, and strengthen alliances with European partners through their combined efforts in U.S. European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 05:13
    Photo ID: 8530947
    VIRIN: 240710-F-PH996-1452
    Resolution: 6978x4652
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 351st ARS executes refueling for U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    351st ARS executes refueling for U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS executes refueling for U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS executes refueling for U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS executes refueling for U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS executes refueling for U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS executes refueling for U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    USN
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download