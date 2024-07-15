A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing sits on the flightline at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 10, 2024. RAF Mildenhall's location allows for rapid response and support for operations throughout Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. The base's strategic position enhances the U.S. Air Force's ability to project power and maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 05:13 Photo ID: 8530945 VIRIN: 240710-F-PH996-1056 Resolution: 8225x5483 Size: 2.02 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 351st ARS executes refueling for U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.