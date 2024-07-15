USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine operations

240715-N-VY281-1038 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2024) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Henry Ponder, left, from Annapolis, Maryland, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Carla Mack, from Grifton, North Carolina, prepare to chain down a nitrogen cart in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 15. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

