USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine operations

240715-N-VY281-1052 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Carla Mack, from Grifton, North Carolina, chains down a nitrogen cart in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 15. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 by SN Ryan Freiburghaus