    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine operations [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240715-N-VY281-1045 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2024) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Henry Ponder, from Annapolis, Maryland, prepares to chain down a nitrogen cart in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 15. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 02:28
    Photo ID: 8530863
    VIRIN: 240716-N-VY281-1045
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 561.7 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    CVN 76
    Hangar Bay
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance

