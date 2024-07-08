Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response [Image 11 of 12]

    US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response

    TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Luis Eduardo Acosta, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, talks through a simulated scenario during Sentinel Watch at the Permanent Contingency Commission of Honduras Headquarters in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, July 11, 2024. Each group was divided based on expertise and capability allowing for common knowledge and an aligned approach to disaster assistance plans.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 10:20
    Photo ID: 8529433
    VIRIN: 240513-F-GC389-1169
    Location: TEGUCIGALPA, HN
    This work, US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sentinel Watch; Honduras; Disaster Response; JTF-Bravo; Joint Task Force-Bravo

