Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response [Image 7 of 12]

    US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response

    TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael McCune, Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Specialist assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, briefs search and rescue capabilities and request processes during Sentinel Watch at the Permanent Contingency Commission of Honduras Headquarters in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, July 10, 2024. One objective during this iteration was to gather and confirm contact information and point of contacts for each Honduran organization in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 10:20
    Photo ID: 8529429
    VIRIN: 240513-F-GC389-1147
    Resolution: 5587x3717
    Size: 461.89 KB
    Location: TEGUCIGALPA, HN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response
    US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response
    US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response
    US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response
    US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response
    US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response
    US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response
    US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response
    US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response
    US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response
    US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response
    US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sentinel Watch; Honduras; Disaster Response; JTF-Bravo; Joint Task Force-Bravo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT