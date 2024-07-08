US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael McCune, Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Specialist assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, briefs search and rescue capabilities and request processes during Sentinel Watch at the Permanent Contingency Commission of Honduras Headquarters in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, July 10, 2024. One objective during this iteration was to gather and confirm contact information and point of contacts for each Honduran organization in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season.
