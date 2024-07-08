US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response

U.S. Army Capt. Adriel Moran, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo J9, Civil Military Affairs, provides instructions for simulated scenarios during Sentinel Watch at the Permanent Contingency Commission of Honduras Headquarters in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, July 10, 2024. Participants were split into three groups to collectively develop contingency plans on how Honduran organizations, U.S. Agency for International Development's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance and JTF-Bravo can work together to respond to natural disasters.

