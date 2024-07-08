Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response [Image 8 of 12]

    US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response

    TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo listen and take notes for a simulated scenario during Sentinel Watch at the Permanent Contingency Commission of Honduras Headquarters in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, July 11, 2024. The first inject simulated proper coordination and the approval process through the Honduran government and the U.S. Agency for International Development's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance to request U.S. military assistance during a disaster.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 10:20
    Location: TEGUCIGALPA, HN
    TAGS

    Sentinel Watch; Honduras; Disaster Response; JTF-Bravo; Joint Task Force-Bravo

