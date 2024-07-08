US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response

U.S. Air Force Capt. David Meraz, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo J7, Engineers, briefs JTF-Bravo engineering capabilities during Sentinel Watch at the Permanent Contingency Commission of Honduras Headquarters in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, July 11, 2024. An engineer-led capability that can be used for disaster assistance is the eBee TAC Survey Drone, which can provide geospatial imagery for destroyed infrastructure by landslides.
|07.10.2024
|07.15.2024 10:20
|8529428
|240513-F-GC389-1162
|6048x4024
|427.79 KB
|Location:
|TEGUCIGALPA, HN
|2
|0
