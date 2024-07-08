Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response [Image 6 of 12]

    US and Honduras prep for natural disaster response

    TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force Capt. David Meraz, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo J7, Engineers, briefs JTF-Bravo engineering capabilities during Sentinel Watch at the Permanent Contingency Commission of Honduras Headquarters in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, July 11, 2024. An engineer-led capability that can be used for disaster assistance is the eBee TAC Survey Drone, which can provide geospatial imagery for destroyed infrastructure by landslides.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 10:20
    Location: TEGUCIGALPA, HN
    Sentinel Watch; Honduras; Disaster Response; JTF-Bravo; Joint Task Force-Bravo

