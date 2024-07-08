U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School Class 24-E sing The Air Force Song at the end of their graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 11, 2024. The Air Force Song is sung at every ALS class graduation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 09:23
|Photo ID:
|8529357
|VIRIN:
|240711-F-CK819-1243
|Resolution:
|5548x3691
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS Class 24-E Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT