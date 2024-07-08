Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS Class 24-E Graduation

    U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School Class 24-E sing The Air Force Song at the end

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Airman Leadership School graduated Class 24-E at the Powell Event Center, July 11.
    ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, and written and oral communication skills.
    Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.
    Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
    Congratulations to the graduates!

    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Senior Airman Brandon Anderson, 17th Security Forces Squadron
    Senior Airman Colleen Archer, 17th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron
    Senior Airman Marcelo Chapa, 316th Training Squadron
    Senior Airman Chase McAveney, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Briana Tuinnga, 312th Training Squadron
    Senior Airman Sarah Williams, 17th Training Wing
    Senior Airman Lane Young, 315th Training Squadron

    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
    Senior Airman Tyler Jimison, 149th Force Support Squadron
    Laughlin Air Force Base
    Senior Airman Azyla Figueroa, 47th Healthcare Operations Squadron
    Senior Airman Joseph Gagnon, 47th Operations Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Kristen Hargrave, 47th Student Squadron
    Senior Airman Ryan Jordan, 47th Security Forces Squadron
    Senior Airman Gabriel Meyer, 47th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Senior Airman Leslie Norman, 47th Operations Support Squadron
    Peterson Space Force Base
    Senior Airman Jordan Bacon, 39th Aerial Port Squadron
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Senior Airman Arlyn Escobar, 507th Security Forces Squadron

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 09:23
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Goodfellow Air Force Base

