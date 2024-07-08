GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Airman Leadership School graduated Class 24-E at the Powell Event Center, July 11.
ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, and written and oral communication skills.
Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.
Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
Congratulations to the graduates!
Goodfellow Air Force Base
Senior Airman Brandon Anderson, 17th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Colleen Archer, 17th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Marcelo Chapa, 316th Training Squadron
Senior Airman Chase McAveney, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron
Briana Tuinnga, 312th Training Squadron
Senior Airman Sarah Williams, 17th Training Wing
Senior Airman Lane Young, 315th Training Squadron
Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
Senior Airman Tyler Jimison, 149th Force Support Squadron
Laughlin Air Force Base
Senior Airman Azyla Figueroa, 47th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Joseph Gagnon, 47th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Kristen Hargrave, 47th Student Squadron
Senior Airman Ryan Jordan, 47th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Gabriel Meyer, 47th Civil Engineer Squadron
Senior Airman Leslie Norman, 47th Operations Support Squadron
Peterson Space Force Base
Senior Airman Jordan Bacon, 39th Aerial Port Squadron
Tinker Air Force Base
Senior Airman Arlyn Escobar, 507th Security Forces Squadron
This work, ALS Class 24-E Graduation, by A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
