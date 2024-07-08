ALS Class 24-E Graduation

Photo By Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus | U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School Class 24-E sing The Air Force Song at the end...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus | U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School Class 24-E sing The Air Force Song at the end of their graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 11, 2024. The Air Force Song is sung at every ALS class graduation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus) see less | View Image Page