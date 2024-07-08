Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS Class 24-E Graduation [Image 2 of 5]

    ALS Class 24-E Graduation

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Nolan, 17th Communication Squadron senior enlisted leader, gives Senior Airman Lane Young, 315th Training Squadron, the John L. Levitow Award at the Airman Leadership School class 24-E at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 11, 2024. The John Levitow Award is the highest honor presented to an ALS graduate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)

