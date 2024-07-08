ALS Class 24-E Graduation

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Nolan, 17th Communication Squadron senior enlisted leader, gives Senior Airman Lane Young, 315th Training Squadron, the John L. Levitow Award at the Airman Leadership School class 24-E at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 11, 2024. The John Levitow Award is the highest honor presented to an ALS graduate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)

