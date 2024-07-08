ALS Class 24-E Graduation

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chase McAvaney, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron, recites the Airman’s Creed at the Airman Leadership School class 24-E graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 11, 2024. ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction covering leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)

