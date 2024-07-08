U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Nolan, 17th Communication Squadron senior enlisted leader, speaks at the Airman Leadership School Class 24-E Graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 11, 2024. Nolan guided the class over five weeks, giving personal anecdotes and sharing his experience as a senior enlisted member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 09:23
|Photo ID:
|8529353
|VIRIN:
|240711-F-CK819-1082
|Resolution:
|5213x3468
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS Class 24-E Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow Air Force Base
