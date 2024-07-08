USNA Midshipmen visit NMCB 11

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 8, 2024) - U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen visit Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11's project site onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 8, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (Courtesy Photo)
