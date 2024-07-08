USNA Midshipmen visit NMCB 11

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 12, 2024) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 show U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen an M2A1 machine gun onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 12, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

