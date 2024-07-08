USNA Midshipmen visit NMCB 11

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 9, 2024) - U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 1st Class Brett Dumais operates one of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11's compact track loaders under the supervision of Equipment Operator Constructionman Coalton West onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 9, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (Courtesy Photo)

