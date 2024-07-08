USNA Midshipmen visit NMCB 11

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 9, 2024) - U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 1st Class Brett Dumais operates one of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11's excavators onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 9, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (Courtesy Photo)
Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 07:46
Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
