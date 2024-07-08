Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNA Midshipmen visit NMCB 11 [Image 2 of 7]

    USNA Midshipmen visit NMCB 11

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    07.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 9, 2024) - U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen visit Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11's mechanic shop onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 9, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (Courtesy Photo)

    seabees
    usna
    midshipmen
    NMCB 11
    summer cruise

