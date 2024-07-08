Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MXS metals shop new 3D printing capability will save man hours, money [Image 7 of 7]

    31st MXS metals shop new 3D printing capability will save man hours, money

    ITALY

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Abram Reyes, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician journeyman, checks maintenance parts of the 31st MXS metals shop Stratasys F900 3D printer at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 12, 2024. After receiving the 3D printer and computer software, an additive manufacturing engineer visited Aviano Air Base and trained 2 Airmen on how to maintain, program, troubleshoot to fully understand, operate and qualify the 3D printer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

