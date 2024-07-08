U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Abram Reyes, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician journeyman, checks maintenance parts of the 31st MXS metals shop Stratasys F900 3D printer at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 12, 2024. After receiving the 3D printer and computer software, an additive manufacturing engineer visited Aviano Air Base and trained 2 Airmen on how to maintain, program, troubleshoot to fully understand, operate and qualify the 3D printer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 05:19 Photo ID: 8529140 VIRIN: 240712-F-FG548-1076 Resolution: 3480x2320 Size: 762 KB Location: IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MXS metals shop new 3D printing capability will save man hours, money [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.