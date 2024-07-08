31st MXS metals shop new 3D printing capability will save man hours, money

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Espinosa, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician craftsman, checks the progress of a 3D printed part at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 12, 2024. The 31st MXS fabrication flight produces about 63 local manufactured tools per year, and over 350 minor aircraft components per year and with the potential man hour and material savings by this new technology, those numbers could increase significantly by 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

