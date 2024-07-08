31st MXS metals shop new 3D printing capability will save man hours, money

From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, Staff Sgt. Zachary Espinosa, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician craftsman, Senior Airman Abram Reyes, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician journeyman, and Lt. Col Lisandra D'Agostino, 31 Maintenance Squadron commander, prepare to cut the ribbon in front of the new Stratasys F900 3D printer for the metals shop at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 12, 2024. In the summer of 2024, the 31st MXS fabrication flight received the Stratasys F900 3D printer and computer software to add a new capability and bring the 31st Fighter Wing further into the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

