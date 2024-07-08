Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MXS metals shop new 3D printing capability will save man hours, money

    31st MXS metals shop new 3D printing capability will save man hours, money

    ITALY

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, Staff Sgt. Zachary Espinosa, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician craftsman, Senior Airman Abram Reyes, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician journeyman, and Lt. Col Lisandra D'Agostino, 31 Maintenance Squadron commander, prepare to cut the ribbon in front of the new Stratasys F900 3D printer for the metals shop at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 12, 2024. In the summer of 2024, the 31st MXS fabrication flight received the Stratasys F900 3D printer and computer software to add a new capability and bring the 31st Fighter Wing further into the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 05:19
    Location: IT
    31st MXS metals shop new 3D printing capability will save man hours, money

    fabrication
    Metals
    3D printing
    additive manufacturing
    subtractive manufacturing

