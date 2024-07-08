31st MXS metals shop new 3D printing capability will save man hours, money

3D printed parts are placed in front of the new 31st Maintenance Squadron metals shop’s Stratasys F900 3D printer prior to a ribbon cutting ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 12, 2024. The 31st MXS fabrication flight produces about 63 local manufactured tools per year, and over 350 minor aircraft components per year and with the potential man hour and material savings by this new technology, those numbers could increase significantly by 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

