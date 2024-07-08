Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th SFS Airmen provide security for the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at the Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    20th SFS Airmen provide security for the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at the Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024

    CHICLAYO, PERU

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Little, 20th Security Forces Squadron installation patrol officer, poses for a photo during the Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 in Chiclayo, Peru, June 19, 2024. The 24 hour security operation conducted by the team of 20th Fighter Wing Airmen started when the F-16 Fighting Falcon two-ship touched down in Chiclayo on June 12 until the aircraft was launched to fly back to the U.S. on June 18. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    This work, 20th SFS Airmen provide security for the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at the Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

