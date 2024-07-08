20th SFS Airmen provide security for the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at the Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Lollar, 20th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, poses for a photo during the Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 in Chiclayo, Peru, June 14, 2024. The small security team, consisting of five 20th Fighter Wing Airmen, provided essential security services to allow the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team the ability to provide a combat capabilities demonstration to 90,000 Peruvian attendees during the two-day airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

