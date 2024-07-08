Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th SFS Airmen provide security for the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at the Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 [Image 3 of 5]

    20th SFS Airmen provide security for the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at the Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024

    CHICLAYO, PERU

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Lollar, 20th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, poses for a photo during the Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 in Chiclayo, Peru, June 14, 2024. The small security team, consisting of five 20th Fighter Wing Airmen, provided essential security services to allow the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team the ability to provide a combat capabilities demonstration to 90,000 Peruvian attendees during the two-day airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    This work, 20th SFS Airmen provide security for the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at the Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    security forces
    20th security forces squadron
    viper demo team
    f-16 viper demonstration team
    chiclayo airshow

