    20th SFS Airmen provide security for the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at the Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    20th SFS Airmen provide security for the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at the Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024

    CHICLAYO, PERU

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shay Stone, 20th Security Forces Squadron installation patrol officer, poses for a photo during the Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 in Chiclayo, Peru, June 14, 2024. The team was divided into two shifts, one during the day and one at night, to ensure that the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team jets were secured 24 hours a day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

