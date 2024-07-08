U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shay Stone, 20th Security Forces Squadron installation patrol officer, poses for a photo during the Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 in Chiclayo, Peru, June 14, 2024. The team was divided into two shifts, one during the day and one at night, to ensure that the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team jets were secured 24 hours a day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2024 16:11
|Photo ID:
|8528533
|VIRIN:
|240614-F-AM378-1421
|Resolution:
|4369x2910
|Size:
|952.61 KB
|Location:
|CHICLAYO, PE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th SFS Airmen provide security for the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at the Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
