20th SFS Airmen provide security for the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at the Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Rayford, 20th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, poses for a photo during the Festival Aereo Chiclayo 2024 (CIX24) in Chiclayo, Peru, June 14, 2024. The team, based out of the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base, traveled with the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team to Northern Peru to provide security for the two F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft flown during CIX24. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

