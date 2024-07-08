USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Welcomes MCPON

240713-N-HE057-1605 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea addresses fellow Master Chiefs during a visit aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), July 13, 2024. Dwight D. Eisenhower is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of U.S. 2nd Fleet to maintain maritime stability and security, ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

