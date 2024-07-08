240713-N-GJ011-1034 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea addresses the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), during an all hands call, July 13. Dwight D. Eisenhower is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of U.S. 2nd Fleet to maintain maritime stability and security, ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelvin Kes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.14.2024 08:55 Photo ID: 8528209 VIRIN: 240713-N-GJ011-1034 Resolution: 4631x3087 Size: 856.2 KB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Welcomes MCPON [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kalvin Kes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.