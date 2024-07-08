240713-N-EY390-1346 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 14, 2024) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea prepares to depart the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), July 14, 2024. Dwight D. Eisenhower is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of U.S. 2nd Fleet to maintain maritime stability and security, ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kade Base)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.14.2024 08:55 VIRIN: 240713-N-EY390-1346 This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Welcomes MCPON [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kade Bise, identified by DVIDS