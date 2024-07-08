240713-N-HE057-1431 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea addresses the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during an all hands call, July 13, 2024. Dwight D. Eisenhower is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of U.S. 2nd Fleet to maintain maritime stability and security, ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.14.2024 This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Welcomes MCPON [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS