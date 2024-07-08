USNS Burlington Departs From Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica (July 13, 2024) Merchant Marines, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), pull up a mooring line as the ship prepares to leave Kingston, Jamaica as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 helps to strengthen the defense readiness of Caribbean and Latin American partners against malign threats in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.13.2024 Photo by PO2 Adriones Johnson