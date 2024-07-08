USNS Burlington Departs Kingston, Jamaica for Continuing Promise 2024 Deployment

KINGSTON, Jamaica – (July 13, 2024) – U.S. Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) departed from Kingston, Jamaica, July 13, 2024 after a five-day visit as part of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2024 (CP24).



“The lasting impact of Continuing Promise 2024 in Jamaica, the legacy of our mission in this country, is the strengthening of relationships between our two countries overall and between U.S. military personnel and Jamaica Defence Force members more specifically,” said Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith, mission commander for CP24.



CP24, a U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission, features multinational coordination, collaboration, and caring through partner-led events, where U.S. military personnel, civilian mariners, civilian professionals, and volunteers conduct “diplomacy through good deeds,” which improve local infrastructure, bolster collective capabilities and skills, and facilitate an environment of collaborative learning.



CP24’s scheduled visit came at a fortuitous time, as it marked the first foreign military support for the island since Hurricane Beryl’s landfall on July 3. The mission deployed medical engagement and biomedical equipment teams, a veterinary element, an engineering element (U.S. Navy Seabees), and experts in Women, Peace and Security (WPS) and humanitarian assistance/disaster response to Jamaica to train and learn.



WPS experts held a multi-day gender-based violence symposium to educate, share experiences, and learn from over 50 national and local government and service officials from across Jamaica.



The U.S. Navy Seabees visited Kingston’s Waterhouse Community Center to work on the music room. They were able to team up with JDF builders and supply over 120 man-hours of engineering assistance to progress the project, which included adding drywall to nine walls, including the ceiling, and installing receptacle covers, two doors, a light fixture, and troubleshooting three air-conditioning units.



During their time in Jamaica, the veterinary element trained and provided surgical and clinical support to more than 30 Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) military dog handlers and the Jamaica Society for the Prevention for Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA). They exchanged knowledge on prevention and treatment of heat stroke, primary physical examinations, and body score composition.



“It was great to be able to work side-by-side with the JSPCA,” said Sgt. Stephany Velasco, a veterinary technician with the U.S. Army veterinary team from the 248th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Service Support). “We learned a lot from them because although they have limited resources, they are still able to treat a high demand of patients.”



The medical engagement team, led by Cmdr. Brent Collins, visited JDF’s Up Park Camp and met with Maj. Marcus Lee, JDF Force Medical Officer, to share knowledge to maintain regional stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict.



“Maj. Lee was very hospitable and welcoming when we got to the health center,” said Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jefferson Arpi Ordóñez. “Being of different military forces from different countries, it was inspiring to see Maj. Lee and Cmdr. Collins working together in service.”



The medical engagement team was able to train with more than 115 participants during subject matter expert exchanges in tactical combat casualty care; they were also able to treat 67 primary care patients, 72 optometry patients, 11 dental patients and filled more that 700 prescriptions with Jamaica’s military personnel at the JDF’s Up Park Camp Medical Clinic. Biomedical equipment technicians also applied their expertise to assist with the repair of over $400 thousand in medical support equipment.



While in Jamaica, CP24 held an official transfer ceremony to provide over $80 thousand in donations from several non-federal entities (NFEs) including Food for the Poor, University of Miami, LIFT, GOOD 360, CORE, and Friends of Disabled Adults and Children to the government of Jamaica, which were transported by Burlington through the U.S. Department of Defense Denton Program. Several NFEs and interagency partners, including University of Miami, MyMedic, Pacific Disaster Center, and U.S. Department of State Mobile Security Detachment and Disaster Response Specialists, worked alongside U.S. Department of Defense disaster response professionals to lead a three-day disaster response preparedness event, culminating in a field training exercise with the JDF, Jamaica Fire Brigade, and Jamaica Constabulary Force.



According to Smith, the key to success in engagement events such as these is to be better partners, working alongside each other to accomplish the mission’s goals.



Burlington is headed to its next mission stop in Costa Rica before heading to Honduras, Colombia and Panama.



USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. Learn more about USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet at https://www.fourthfleet.navy.mil, https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT and @NAVSOUS4THFLT

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.13.2024 21:45 Story ID: 476123 Location: KINGSTON, JM Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Burlington Departs Kingston, Jamaica for Continuing Promise 2024 Deployment, by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.