USNS Burlington Departs From Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica (July 13, 2024) Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ships USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) prepares to depart Kingston, Jamaica as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 helps to strengthen the defense readiness of Caribbean and Latin American partners against malign threats in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

