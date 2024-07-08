USNS Burlington Departs From Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica (July 13, 2024) Sailors, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), watch as a Jamaican pilot boards the pilot’s boat after helping guide Burlington out of Kingston Wharves in Kingston, Jamaica as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 helps to strengthen the defense readiness of Caribbean and Latin American partners against malign threats in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

