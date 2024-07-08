Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Burlington Departs From Jamaica [Image 6 of 6]

    USNS Burlington Departs From Jamaica

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    KINGSTON, Jamaica (July 13, 2024) Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) departs from Kingston Wharves in Kingston, Jamaica, as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 helps to strengthen the defense readiness of Caribbean and Latin American partners against malign threats in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 21:45
    Photo ID: 8528018
    VIRIN: 240713-N-NS135-1232
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: KINGSTON, JM
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Burlington Departs From Jamaica [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNS Burlington Departs From Jamaica
    USNS Burlington Departs From Jamaica
    USNS Burlington Departs From Jamaica
    USNS Burlington Departs From Jamaica
    USNS Burlington Departs From Jamaica
    USNS Burlington Departs From Jamaica

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Continuing Promise
    CP24
    continuing promise 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT