Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Conducts Change of Command

240712-N-KC192-1093 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 12, 2024) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, the former commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), salutes Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, Navy Surgeon General, as he is relieved of duty by Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander ,NMFL, during a change of command ceremony held on board Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, July 12, 2024. Rear Adm. Matthew Case was relieved by Rear Adm. Kevin Brown after serving two years as the director of Defense Health Network - Atlantic, chief, Medical Service Corps, and commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

