Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Conducts Change of Command

240712-N-KC192-1052 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 12, 2024) Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) Command Master Chief Lamar Bethel presents a gift from NMFL's Chief's Mess to Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, NMFL, during a change of command ceremony held on board Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, July 12, 2024. Rear Adm. Matthew Case was relieved by Rear Adm. Kevin Brown after serving two years as the director of Defense Health Network - Atlantic, chief, Medical Service Corps, and commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US