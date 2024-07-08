Commander led Naval Medical Forces Atlantic to new heights

Portsmouth, Va. – Rear Adm. Matthew Case passed the helm to his long-time friend, Rear Adm. Kevin J. Brown, during the Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) change of command ceremony held at Portsmouth Naval Medical Center at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex, July 12.



The traditional ceremony symbolizes the transfer of total responsibility, authority, and accountability from one officer to another.



"Admiral Case, as the first Naval Medical Forces Atlantic type commander, you paved the way for this enormous enterprise,” said Rear Adm. Darin Via, the 40th U.S. Navy Surgeon General, and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. “Your leadership in manning, training, and equipping our expeditionary medical platforms has ensured operational readiness and the timely production of essential medical equipment.”



During Case’s tenure at NMFL, one of his great accomplishments was to establish a medical training group in the Hampton Roads area which significantly enhanced operational readiness and medical preparedness production of essential medical equipment. Additionally, he set a high standard as he fostered strong relationships through extensive visits to 89 of the 92 subordinate commands.



“Over the past two years I watched this organization really transition into a fully functional type command with a maritime operations center,” explained Case. “I also watched this small but mighty Tidewater Market assume authority, direction, and control over 13 additional military treatment facilities, and I watched the many leaders in the room, direct quality care, and advance our organizational capabilities,” he said.



“Every day you got the job done. This has been a challenging decade, and we ask you to do more with less, to do it safely and not fail, and it can be hard. To do this, I ask that you take care of yourselves, continue to embrace the red, be bold, and take actions to improve your readiness, continue to never fail your patients, do this and you will succeed. As I close, a great philosopher once said, ‘onward, forward.’”



A native of Nottingham, New Hampshire, Case’s next assignment will be as deputy to the assistant director for health care administration with the DHA in Falls Church, Virginia.



Brown, a native of Genoa, Ohio, is the former director of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) and commander of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Camp Lejeune plans to continue to build on the strong foundation laid by Case, focusing on advancing Navy Medicine’s shift towards enhanced readiness and medical support for the Navy-Marine Corps Team.



"Kevin, your proven leadership and dedication to excellence are evident through your extensive experience and key roles within Navy Medicine. I am confident that your innovative mindset and ability to connect with your team will drive Naval Medical Forces Atlantic to new heights, ensuring we continue to meet the challenges ahead,” stated Via.



Upon taking the helm, Brown addressed the Navy Medicine staff located across the globe. “Today, we face persistent and emerging threats that challenge global stability, driving the need to redistribute and optimize our limited defense resources,” he said.



“The military health system must ensure our operational forces are ready to fight and win in a peer-opposed environment, applying our resources for the optimum return on investment in both healthcare delivery and operational readiness."



NMFL delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment, and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. NMFL provides oversight for 21 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command’s, logistics, public health and dental services throughout the U.S. East Coast, U.S. Gulf Coast, Cuba, Europe, and the Middle East.



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

