    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Conducts Change of Command [Image 1 of 7]

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Conducts Change of Command

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    240712-N-KC192-1028 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 12, 2024) Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Sewell's Point color guard parade the colors during a change of command ceremony held on board Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, July 12, 2024. Rear Adm. Matthew Case was relieved by Rear Adm. Kevin Brown after serving two years as the director of Defense Health Network - Atlantic, chief, Medical Service Corps, and commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    This work, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Conducts Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commander led Naval Medical Forces Atlantic to new heights

