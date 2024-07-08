240712-N-KC192-1048 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 12, 2024) Rear Adm. Darin Via, Navy Surgeon General, presents Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, with a Legion of Merit during a change of command ceremony held on board Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, July 12, 2024. Rear Adm. Matthew Case was relieved by Rear Adm. Kevin Brown after serving two years as the director of Defense Health Network - Atlantic, chief, Medical Service Corps, and commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 23:30
|Photo ID:
|8527423
|VIRIN:
|240712-N-KC192-1048
|Resolution:
|6314x4297
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Conducts Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Commander led Naval Medical Forces Atlantic to new heights
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT