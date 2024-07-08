26th Operational Weather Squadron change of command 2024

Lt. Col. Musette Stinnett, incoming 26th Operational Weather Squadron commander, delivers a speech during the 26th OWS change of command ceremony July 12, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The ceremony presents a visible transfer of authority from the departing commander to the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

