Lt. Col. Musette Stinnett, incoming 26th Operational Weather Squadron commander, delivers a speech during the 26th OWS change of command ceremony July 12, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The ceremony presents a visible transfer of authority from the departing commander to the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 15:49
|Photo ID:
|8526773
|VIRIN:
|240712-F-DY500-1071
|Resolution:
|6903x4602
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 26th Operational Weather Squadron change of command 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
