26th Operational Weather Squadron change of command 2024

Lt. Col. Musette Stinnett, incoming 26th Operational Weather Squadron commander, receives the guidon from Col. Kenneth Chilcoat, 1st Weather Group commander, gaining command of the 26th OWS during a change of command ceremony July 12, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Passing the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command for the 26th OWS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

