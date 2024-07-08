Lt. Col. Robert Davenport, outgoing 26th Operational Weather Squadron commander, passes the guidon to Col. Kenneth Chilcoat, 1st Weather Group commander, relinquishing command of the 26th OWS during a change of command ceremony July 12, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The passing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes the transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 15:49 Photo ID: 8526771 VIRIN: 240712-F-DY500-1045 Resolution: 7202x4801 Size: 2.33 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 26th Operational Weather Squadron change of command 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.