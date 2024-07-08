Lt. Col. Robert Davenport, outgoing 26th Operational Weather Squadron commander, passes the guidon to Col. Kenneth Chilcoat, 1st Weather Group commander, relinquishing command of the 26th OWS during a change of command ceremony July 12, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The passing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes the transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 15:49
|Photo ID:
|8526771
|VIRIN:
|240712-F-DY500-1045
|Resolution:
|7202x4801
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 26th Operational Weather Squadron change of command 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
