Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    26th Operational Weather Squadron change of command 2024 [Image 5 of 7]

    26th Operational Weather Squadron change of command 2024

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Lt. Col. Robert Davenport, outgoing 26th Operational Weather Squadron commander, passes the guidon to Col. Kenneth Chilcoat, 1st Weather Group commander, relinquishing command of the 26th OWS during a change of command ceremony July 12, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The passing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes the transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 15:49
    Photo ID: 8526771
    VIRIN: 240712-F-DY500-1045
    Resolution: 7202x4801
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th Operational Weather Squadron change of command 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    26th Operational Weather Squadron change of command 2024
    26th Operational Weather Squadron change of command 2024
    26th Operational Weather Squadron change of command 2024
    26th Operational Weather Squadron change of command 2024
    26th Operational Weather Squadron change of command 2024
    26th Operational Weather Squadron change of command 2024
    26th Operational Weather Squadron change of command 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Change of Command
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    2nd Bomb Wing
    26th operational weather squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT