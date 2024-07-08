26th Operational Weather Squadron change of command 2024

Lt. Col. Musette Stinnett, incoming 26th OWS commander, salutes Col. Kenneth Chilcoat, 1st Weather Group commander, during a change of command ceremony July 12, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Stinnett took command of the 26th OWS from Lt. Col. Robert Davenport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

